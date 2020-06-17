USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Trading 5.3% Higher

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.83, 3,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 316,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.41.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.96 million. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long purchased 10,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 28,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

