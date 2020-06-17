Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.