VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLEEY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VALEO/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of VALEO/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

VALEO/S stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

