ValuEngine Lowers Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) to Sell

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BBGI opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

