ValuEngine Upgrades HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to “Hold”

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get HITACHI CONSTR/ADR alerts:

Shares of HTCMY opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About HITACHI CONSTR/ADR

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HITACHI CONSTR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.