ValuEngine Upgrades Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) to Buy

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:OXM opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.65.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clyde C. Tuggle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $71,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,021.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

