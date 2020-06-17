Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Ventas worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,732,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

