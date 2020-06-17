Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$8.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.27.

TSE:VET opened at C$7.55 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.16.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

