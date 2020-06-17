Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Nasdaq worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

NDAQ stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,406 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

