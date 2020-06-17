Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.25. Virco Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,031,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

