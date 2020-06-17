Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 26,140,101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 26,910,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Visium Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISM)

Visium Technologies, Inc, a cybersecurity/digital risk management company, provides cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, technology, and automating services to support enterprises in protecting assets. The company focuses on network security, threat visualization, Internet of Things, mobile security, pinpoint threat identification, and big-data analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.