Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Shares Up 0.6%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.48, 553 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 116,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $73.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visterra in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000.

Visterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

