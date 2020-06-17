Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.56, 64,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,759,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Vivint Solar from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 165.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $30,459.15. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $54,867.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $202,275. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

