VMware (NYSE:VMW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.69. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $183.50.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,230,103 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 266,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,790 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $88,006,000 after purchasing an additional 183,951 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of VMware by 25.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

