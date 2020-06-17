W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $24,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRB Corp lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger stock opened at $310.66 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 33.31%.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.27.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.