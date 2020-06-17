Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPG. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of WPG opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $191.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 57,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

