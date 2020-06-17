WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on WashTec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on WashTec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR WSU opened at €39.45 ($44.33) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.59. WashTec has a twelve month low of €28.85 ($32.42) and a twelve month high of €62.90 ($70.67). The company has a market capitalization of $527.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59.

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

