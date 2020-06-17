Wayfair (NYSE:W) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Wayfair from $67.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.29.

NYSE:W opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 3.28. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $200.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $172,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,072,266 shares of company stock valued at $34,239,749. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wayfair by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

