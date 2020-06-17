Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carvana (CVNA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) in the last few weeks:

6/10/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $89.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $89.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00.

5/26/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Carvana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Carvana Co. provide eCommerce platform for buying used cars. Carvana Co. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

5/19/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Carvana was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/11/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Carvana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

5/7/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $90.00.

5/6/2020 – Carvana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Carvana is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Carvana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Carvana had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21.

Get Carvana Co alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 555,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,185,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Carvana by 8.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.