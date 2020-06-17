Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SSR Mining (SSRM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/13/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/11/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/5/2020 – SSR Mining was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/29/2020 – SSR Mining was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2020 – SSR Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

