Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.20. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 33,100 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

