West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Given $17.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given West Bancorporation an industry rank of 180 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In related news, Director George D. Milligan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,509.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Gerdin purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $53,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,305.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $381,444. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 59.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 22.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTBA opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

