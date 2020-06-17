Winnebago Industries (WGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $68.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

