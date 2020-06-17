WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 377,651 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 127,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

