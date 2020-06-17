Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading 15.5% Higher

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)’s share price traded up 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, 299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Woolworths Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.

About Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF)

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 821 supermarkets, including Coles Online and Coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

