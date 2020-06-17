Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $30,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 650 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 2.48. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.56.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

