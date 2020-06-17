Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered The Western Union from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,175,000 after acquiring an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,855 shares in the last quarter.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

