Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Price Target for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Arrow Financial an industry rank of 210 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AROW. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $429.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.