Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to post $470,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $590,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $22.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.09 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. FIX raised Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Homology Medicines by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Homology Medicines by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

