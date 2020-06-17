Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.40). PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli acquired 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $10,134,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,990,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $20,089,000. Finally, Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $15,401,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

