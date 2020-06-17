Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report sales of $5.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.20 million. Arvinas posted sales of $4.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year sales of $24.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.34 million to $26.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.55 million, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $28.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,515 and sold 17,745 shares valued at $891,289. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arvinas by 47.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 9.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 350.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

