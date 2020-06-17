Zacks: Brokerages Expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). FireEye reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FireEye in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FEYE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. FireEye has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.04.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

