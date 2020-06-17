Zacks: Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given $38.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.36 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 160 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercorp Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

Shares of IFS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $371.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFS. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,420,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercorp Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 80,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intercorp Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intercorp Financial by 36.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $487,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

