Zacks Investment Research Lowers Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Hold

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

HRI opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 911.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 763,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

