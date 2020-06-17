Zacks Investment Research Lowers Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) to Sell

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $94.97 million, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,646,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

