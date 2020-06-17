Zacks: Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.75 (Sell) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has assigned a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. Mercury General’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $45.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 208 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $2,493,645.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 19,612,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,199,918.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,454.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.