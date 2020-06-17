Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Earns Buy Rating from Bloom Burton

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Bloom Burton in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zymeworks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

