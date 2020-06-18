12,182 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $43.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

