14,924 Shares in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.02.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

