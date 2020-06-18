15,178 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,042.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.