1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.00% of 1st Source worth $16,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 308,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76,041 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in 1st Source by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,212,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $865.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). 1st Source had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $79.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Schwabero bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,634.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.