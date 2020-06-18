2,480,576 Shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,480,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 3.00% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIL. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,363 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,550,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIL. JMP Securities began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Trillium Therapeutics Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

