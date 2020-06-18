44,600 Shares in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,082,000 after purchasing an additional 825,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920,522 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

