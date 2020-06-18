475,591 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 475,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $881,607,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $437,680,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,626,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $105,697,000.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25. Essential Utilities Inc has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

