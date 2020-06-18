8,680 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132,636 shares in the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,369,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in SEA by 311.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,410,972 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $372,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,286,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $106.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Sea Ltd has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). SEA had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $913.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of SEA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

