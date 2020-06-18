Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus (LON:AAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.00

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.58), with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.45).

The stock has a market capitalization of $303.01 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 877.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 946.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

In other news, insider Krishna Shanmuganathan bought 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 943 ($12.00) per share, with a total value of £9,939.22 ($12,650.15). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £103,875 ($132,206.95).

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

