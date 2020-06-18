Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACIA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Acacia Communications has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $380,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,690 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $456,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $940,004. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 138.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 738,026 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after buying an additional 608,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 459,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,189,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 134,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.