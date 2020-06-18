ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,268,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,268,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,706,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 752.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after buying an additional 645,200 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,342,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $914,272.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,877 shares of company stock worth $15,330,583 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

