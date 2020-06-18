ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 97.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter worth $1,782,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 227,283 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

