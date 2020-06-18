Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) PT Raised to $30.00

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADVM. SunTrust Banks raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Leone D. Patterson sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $325,060.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $500,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,674. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

